15 February 2017
    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump (File)

    White House: Flynn Wasn't Instructed by Trump to Discuss Anti-Russian Sanctions

    AP Photo/ John Locher
    0 11401

    President Donald Trump did not direct his National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to discuss sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Tuesday.

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump (File)
    AP Photo/ John Locher
    Flynn's Ouster: Trump's Opponents Seek to Tear Apart His Cabinet Brick by Brick
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Flynn resigned on Monday night from his role as the Trump administration’s National Security Advisor following a massive media campaign accusing him of contacting Russia’s ambassador to the US, and misleading the White House about his conversations.

    On Tuesday White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust.” Even though Spicer repeated that the national Security Adviser hasn’t done anything illegal and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts, the president didn’t feel comfortable working with Flynn, after it became known that the retired general hasn’t disclosed all details of conversations that he had.

    When asked whether Trump instructed Flynn to speak with Kislyak about the existing sanctions imposed on Russia, Spicer stated "absolutely not."

    "I think the president had no problem with the fact that he [Flynn] acted in accord with what his job was," Spicer noted.

    Spicer added that Trump was not aware of Flynn's discussions with Kislyak at the time when he served as Trump’s National Security Agency-designate.

    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
    AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Flynn's Resignation 'Won't Have an Impact' on Russian-US Relations
    Trump was notified about Flynn's conversations with the Russian ambassador once the White House counsel briefed the president on concerns by the Justice Department on the matter, Spicer explained.

    On Monday night, Flynn announced his decision to leave the National Security Adviser post amid the growing controversy surrounding information leaked to the media about his conversations with Kislyak prior to Trump's inauguration.

    sanctions, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
