White House: Flynn Wasn't Instructed by Trump to Discuss Anti-Russian Sanctions

On Tuesday White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed that President Trump requested Michael Flynn’s resignation over “eroding trust.” Even though Spicer repeated that the national Security Adviser hasn’t done anything illegal and moreover it was his job to communicate with America’s foreign counterparts, the president didn’t feel comfortable working with Flynn, after it became known that the retired general hasn’t disclosed all details of conversations that he had.
When asked whether Trump instructed Flynn to speak with Kislyak about the existing sanctions imposed on Russia, Spicer stated "absolutely not."
"I think the president had no problem with the fact that he [Flynn] acted in accord with what his job was," Spicer noted.
Spicer added that Trump was not aware of Flynn's discussions with Kislyak at the time when he served as Trump’s National Security Agency-designate.
On Monday night, Flynn announced his decision to leave the National Security Adviser post amid the growing controversy surrounding information leaked to the media about his conversations with Kislyak prior to Trump's inauguration.
All comments
Show new comments (0)