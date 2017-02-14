Trump Signs Bill Reducing US Oil, Gas, Mining Regulations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At the signing ceremony, President Trump said that the bill will allow creating more jobs in US energy sector.

"We are bringing back jobs big league," Trump said during the signing ceremony. "The energy jobs are coming back… A lot of people are going back to work now."

A press release from the White House on the legislation noted US businesses could save up to $600 million in regulatory compliance costs and 200,000 hours in paperwork.

The regulation eliminated by the bill also created an unfair advantage for foreign-owned oil, gas and mining companies.

Earlier, it was reported that the Trump administration was going to "embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans."

The Trump Administration is committed to energy policies that lower costs for hardworking Americans and maximize the use of American resources, freeing us from dependence on foreign oil.