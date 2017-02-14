Register
22:06 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Donald Trump Twitter account

    Pros and Cons of Trump's 'Twitter Diplomacy'

    © Photo: Twitter/realDonaldTrump
    US
    Get short URL
    116820

    It appears that by actively using social media platforms like Twitter US President Donald Trump managed to find a way to make his opinion known to the public while effectively bypassing the established media outlets.

    Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Intends to Expand White House Social Media Team
    US President Donald Trump has proven himself to be an avid user of social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, using them for a variety of purposes like trading barbs with his opponents among mass media and sharing his opinion on important matters of state and foreign policy.

    Igor Pshenichnikov, adviser to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, told RIA Novosti that the president’s love of social media most likely stems from how effective they turned out to be during his election campaign.

    "Considering the fact that the president now has 24.7 million subscribers on Twitter and about 5.7 million subscribers on Instagram, this Trump’s instrument of communication and information dissemination effectively rivals – if not surpasses — other established mass media outlets that oppose him," Pshenichnikov remarked.

    It should be noted however that Trump’s use of Twitter has already been criticized both in the US and abroad. For example, in early in January the Xinhua News Agency has declared that “engaging in ‘Twitter diplomacy’ is ill-advised” after Trump posted several critical tweets blasting China’s economic policies and naval operations in South China Sea.

    "Trump uses social media to quickly make his opinion on various issues known to the general public. However, such method of relaying one’s opinion – curt and often rather sharp – still leaves considerable room for speculation and makes Trump appear ‘unpredictable’," Pshenichnikov said.

    Meanwhile, Trump’s detractors in the US claim that rhetoric alone won’t help Trump and that his tweets won’t be able to drive US foreign policy.

    Pshenichnikov however argues that so far Donald Trump has turned out to be one of the most active US presidents, having issued 12 executive orders in his first three weeks as the leader of the United States, with some of these orders considerably altering both domestic and foreign policy of the US.

    And as Trump’s opponents apparently control the mainstream media in the US and Europe, Trump had no choice but to develop his own system of information dissemination and propaganda – and he managed to succeed at this task.

    Essentially, at this time Trump remains unpredictable to the people who control the US mass media, and at any time he can make his opinion known to the public without it being distorted by some biased journalist, Pshenichnikov surmised.

    Related:

    Furious Mexican Stock Traders Want to Shut Down Twitter to Stop Trump
    Over 60% of US Voters Want Trump to Delete Personal Twitter Account - Poll
    Trump’s Twitter ‘Freaks the Mainstream Media Out’ - Future Oval Office Spokesman
    Tags:
    relations, public, diplomacy, social media, mass media, Instagram, Twitter, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok