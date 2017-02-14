New York City Crime Rate at Historic Low

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The crime rate in New York City has dropped dramatically, reaching a historic low of shootings in 2016, New York Police Department (NYPD) Сhief of Crime Control Strategies Dermot Shea said on Tuesday.
"Last year, we recorded 998 shooting incidents in New York City, which is a lot. And my goal is to push it dramatically lower," Shea said in an interview on WNYC radio. "But we had never before been under 1,100 shooting incidents. It was a dramatic drop."
"Rape…remains right at the top of things we really want to have positive impact knocking down," Shea said.
The NYPD officer named precision policing and improved communication between law enforcement and local communities as the reasons for dramatic crime rate decrease.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This may have something to do with New York's "stop and frisk" program. In all, over 18,000 over 18,000 were stopped, identification asked for and over 8,000 arrests were made, many on outstanding warrants. Too, you have the garment district being patrolled by the ICE for illegals here who have criminal records. Does this make New York City safer? You will have to ask the ACLU on that one...
marcanhalt