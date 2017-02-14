Register
    The US Treasury Department

    US House Committee Votes Not to Request Trump's Tax Returns From Treasury

    US
    Republicans voted against requesting copies of Donald Trump's tax returns from the Treasury.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The House Ways and Means Committee has voted against requesting copies of US President Donald Trump's tax returns from the Treasury Department, Democrats on the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

    The committee has the authority to ask the Treasury Department for Trump's tax records, but on Monday its chairman Kevin Brady said taking such an action would misrepresent the "legislative intent" of the provision that gives him that authority.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Number of Signatories of Petition on Trump Tax Records Release Tops 600,000
    US media reported that in 2014 the committee publicly released taxpayer information under that authority as part of its investigation into the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) scrutiny of tea party groups.

    Donald Trump was the first presidential nominee from either major US political party in nearly 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns during the campaign. This triggered speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that could have allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes.

    However, Trump has repeatedly stated he had provided more than 100 pages of required financial and tax information when registering for the 2016 presidential race.

    US Department of Treasury, Donald Trump, United States
      American Socialist
      of course, just like when Trump promised to press charges against Clinton. he didn't want to release them because that's how he became rich: cheating the system and taking advantage of the average man. Americans are too gullible and naive. Wake up Sheeple! you Sheeple may love Trump, but he sure doesn't love you!
