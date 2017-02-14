White House Mulling 3 Potential National Security Adviser's Replacements

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria A Few Facts About Trump's Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The three candidates are former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus, former Vice Adm. Robert Harward, and the national security council’s chief of staff Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, The Washington Post newspaper reported.

Late Monday, Flynn resigned from his position amid allegations the former security adviser discussed anti-Russian sanctions with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, before US President Donald Trump took office. In his resignation letter, Flynn admitted that he had "inadvertently" advised the then Vice President-elect Mike Pence on the subject matter discussed during the phone calls.

Lt. Gen. Kellogg has been named as acting national security adviser by President Trump.

