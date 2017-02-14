Trump Intends to Expand White House Social Media Team

Up until now, Trump has been dictating his Twitter posts to his social media director Dan Scavino, who has been publishing them in different Trump-related accounts afterwards, according to the broadcaster.
The White House is also currently searching for a new communications director, whose duties are currently being performed by White House spokesman Sean Spicer, the broadcaster added.
