US, Allies Pour $202 Million Into Upgrading Patriot Anti-Missile System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the US Army Contracting Command issued the contract, which was funded by the 13 nations that rely on Patriot for their defense.

"Raytheon, allies invest $202 million in Patriot integrated air and missile," the company stated on Monday.

Raytheon has begun work on enhancements to the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System to make the system more capable and improve its readiness, the release explained.

Contract work will be performed in the US states of Alabama, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Texas.

Raytheon will conduct software development, systems analysis, testing and logistics support with support requirements defined by individual Patriot-operating nations, the release added.