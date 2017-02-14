Canada Pays $309 Million to Upgrade 141 Light Armored Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The upgrades will enhance the performance and survivability of the Canadian designed and manufactured vehicles and ensure consistency and availability of equipment for training and deployments, General Dynamics stated.

The LAV III upgrade program incorporates a double-V hull to safeguard the crew, protection and mobility enhancements, onboard electronics and capacity for future growth and modularity, the company added.

"General Dynamics Land Systems — Canada has been awarded a CA$404 million contract amendment by the Government of Canada to upgrade 141 Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) III vehicles," the news release said on Monday.

In 2011, the government of Canada awarded General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada a $810 million contract to upgrade 550 Canadian Army LAV III combat vehicles and extend their life to 2035, the release noted.