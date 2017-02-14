US Acting Deputy Secretary of State to Meet With Russian Ambassador Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Shannon will meet with Kislyak in the afternoon on Tuesday, the schedule released on Monday read.

"12:30 p.m. Acting Deputy Secretary Shannon attends a working lunch with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, in Washington, DC."

The news comes as the White House announced that US President Donald Trump is looking into the situation involving National Security Advisor Mike Flynn regarding about reports of his pre-inaugural phone calls with Russian Ambassador to the United States.

Flynn’s phone communications with Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 have raised questions about whether the advisor broke a law forbidding private US citizens from engaging with foreign nations about diplomatic disputes.

US media reported Flynn had discussed the issue of anti-Russian sanctions with Kislyak before Trump was officially sworn in as US president.