Nudists March in San Francisco’s Valentine’s Day Parade

The organizers and participants, who call themselves “body freedom activists,” believe that the right to be naked in public is a constitutionally protected right, under the freedom of speech.

“In today’s climate of hate brought on by the Trump administration it is especially important to cultivate and celebrate love,” organizer Gypsy Taub wrote in a press release for the march.

Taub also hosts a show called “MyNakedTruth” which airs on a local station on Sunday evenings.

“We want our naked bodies to demonstrate that we don't fight with weapons nor violence, but with our hearts and minds using the power of our spirit and the power of love,” she told the SF Gate. “We don't hide under military camouflage, nor do we cover our faces nor our bodies out of fear. We are not afraid to just be ourselves in the name of love, in the name of freedom.”

The California city has had a long legal battle going on with the nudist group ever since a nudity ban was implemented in 2013.

The ban did have a provision that made exceptions for naked people in political protests or in parades — provided proper permits are obtained. After being denied permits for several of their events however, the naked activists decided to strip down to nothing for frequent public gatherings anyways — often leading to law enforcement getting involved.

“Defendants have taken every opportunity to strike at plaintiffs at events they organize, while apparently being struck by a feeling of obliviousness when it comes to events organized by others who are not part of this lawsuit,” a civil rights lawsuit claiming that the ban is selectively enforced against the nudist group states.