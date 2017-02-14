Majority of Americans Say Trump Represents Strong Leader, Poll Reveals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sixty-two percent of Americans say Trump keeps his promises and 42 percent believe he is honest in his aspirations.

"Majorities of Americans believe President Donald Trump keeps his promises, is a strong and decisive leader and can bring about changes the country needs," Gallup said in a press release accompanying the poll on Monday.

The poll results also revealed Americans consider Trump’s executive orders and cabinet picks as revealing him to be a president who is decisive and trying to bring about change.

Fifty-nine percent of voters said Trump is decisive compared to 53 percent that said Trump is trying to bring change to the country, according to the poll.

In addition, 94 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said Trump is a strong and decisive leader compared with 81 percent who say he inspires confidence, is honest and trustworthy.

The poll was conducted February 1-5 and included 1,035 registered voters.