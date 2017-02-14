Register
14 February 2017
    US President Donald Trump

    Majority of Americans Say Trump Represents Strong Leader, Poll Reveals

    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    311141

    Majority of US voters in say they believe President Donald Trump is a strong leader who keeps his promises and can initiate changes that are needed in the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sixty-two percent of Americans say Trump keeps his promises and 42 percent believe he is honest in his aspirations.

    "Majorities of Americans believe President Donald Trump keeps his promises, is a strong and decisive leader and can bring about changes the country needs," Gallup said in a press release accompanying the poll on Monday.

    The poll results also revealed Americans consider Trump’s executive orders and cabinet picks as revealing him to be a president who is decisive and trying to bring about change.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Oops! Poll Shows Some 40% of US Voters Want Trump Impeached After 2 Weeks in Office
    Fifty-nine percent of voters said Trump is decisive compared to 53 percent that said Trump is trying to bring change to the country, according to the poll.

    In addition, 94 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said Trump is a strong and decisive leader compared with 81 percent who say he inspires confidence, is honest and trustworthy.

    The poll was conducted February 1-5 and included 1,035 registered voters.

      jas
      I don't trust Gallup for any poll results, even ones I like.
      elsa.zardini
      Well, that is my feeling as well. What has President Trump and his team have said so far, over and over again? Just go to the sources, rather than whatever the Fake News interpret them as saying. That the US is done. DONE. Unless, we are all up to Making America Great Again. Nothing wrong with that, or?
