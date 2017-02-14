Register
    Sarah Silverman’s ‘Swastikas’ Find Turns Out to Be Utility Marks

    After calling for a military coup to overthrow the president earlier this month, comedian Sarah Silverman is now seeing swastikas everywhere -- except they are actually just markings by a utility company.

    “Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I’m in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google?” Silverman tweeted on Sunday along with a photograph of the bright orange spray painted symbols.

    The joke is on her this time, however, as it appears she is the one who needs to learn how to use Google.

    Silverman is now being ruthlessly mocked on Twitter, as the “swastikas” are actually just standard markings used, most often, to label that there is a pipe or wire in that spot during construction work.

    Twitter users began tweeting various everyday road-signs and construction equipment at the comedian, with nefarious labels.

    “The KKK guys left their hats down the street too,” a Twitter user named Eric Larson tweeted with a photo of traffic cones.

    After realizing her major blunder, Silverman blamed the “innocent mistake” on President Donald Trump, naturally.

    “I'm seeing swastikas in everything fratboys. It started w Bannon's rise & festered when trump decided not 2 mention Jews re the Holocaust,” Silverman, who is Jewish, tweeted in a follow up.

    Silverman is also currently facing Twitter backlash for many of her old tweets.

    In one example from 2009, Silverman tweeted, “Wouldn't be AS disgusted if the nazis HAD to kill Jews- like in order to live- or if they used THE WHOLE JEW, a la native americans w cows.”

    A few months before that, Silverman had openly pondered if it’s molestation if the child makes the first move.

    “Hey, is it considered molestation if the child makes the first move?  I'm gonna need a quick answer on this.” Silverman tweeted on July 7, 2009.

