US Judge Strikes Down Tribe Request to Stop Dakota Access Pipeline Construction

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The tribe took legal action on Thursday to temporarily halt construction of the Dakota Access pipeline after the US Army Corps of Engineers granted the easement needed to immediately resume work on the final phase of the $3.7 billion pipeline.

US District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the tribe failed to show evidence the pipeline would inflict immediate and irreparable harm, Buzzfeed reported on Monday.

The judge scheduled another hearing for February 27 to hear arguments on the tribe’s request for a preliminary injunction to block construction of the pipeline, according to media reports.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has also been involved in efforts to block construction of the Dakota Access pipeline and protect the Missouri River and Lake Oahe water sources which both tribes use.