Register
02:23 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Milwaukee Protest Against Sheriff Clarke's Proposed Immigration Crackdown

    Wisconsin Protesters Swarm Milwaukee to Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

    © Fox 6
    US
    Get short URL
    117311

    Thousands of Wisconsin protesters gathered in the south side of Milwaukee to protest County Sheriff David Clarke's proposed illegal immigration crackdown. Both American and Mexican flags could be seen at the demonstration Monday, as activists travelled by bus from at least twelve cities across the state.

    Organized by Hispanic advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, demonstrators say that Clarke’s plans to enroll deputies in a federal 287G program empowering them to act as immigration agents effectively gives officers carte blanche to profile and harass the Latino population.

    The demonstration, which took place at the Milwaukee County Courthouse is a part of a “Day Without Latinos, Immigrants and Refugees.” Inclusive Wisconsin, Muslim and other immigration advocacy groups helped to organize the action as well.

    As many as 20,000 participants from places like Green Bay, Appleton and Madison are expected to attend.

    The notoriously conservative Clarke, known for his support of US President Donald Trump and his vocal opposition to the Black Lives Movement, wrote on the department Facebook page, " Nobody has a RIGHT to come to the U.S….You can however make a REQUEST to come here through our immigration service." 

    Last week, he wrote sarcastically on Facebook, "Please accept my regrets. I will be working with agents from immigration and customs enforcement helping them identify criminal illegal aliens and therefore cannot attend your rally being held for me."

    Related:

    Trump to Have Problems in 'Settling Things With Media' Over His Immigration Law
    DoS Memo Warns: Trump's Immigration Order May Jeopardize Iraq-GE Deals
    Six States in Trump Immigration Order Account for 900,000 US Entries Since 2006
    Russian Diplomat Reveals How Trump's Immigration Order Will Backfire on EU
    Trump Supporters Prepare Limiting Legal Immigration
    Tags:
    Protest, crackdown, Immigration, Milwaukee Police, Wisconsin, Milwaukee, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      The south side of Milwaukee. Isn't that the closest part of Milwaukee to Chicago? It is also the dregs part of Milwaukee too, if you get my meaning when it comes to 3.2 drinking. A good place to be if you have nothing else to do, and I mean "nothing". Unemployment is high and so is the groundswell for drugs out of Chicago. Yup, we are going to really look American when this all heats up. It they are here legally, they won't have anything to worry about, will they?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok