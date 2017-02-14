Wisconsin Protesters Swarm Milwaukee to Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

Organized by Hispanic advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, demonstrators say that Clarke’s plans to enroll deputies in a federal 287G program empowering them to act as immigration agents effectively gives officers carte blanche to profile and harass the Latino population.

The demonstration, which took place at the Milwaukee County Courthouse is a part of a “Day Without Latinos, Immigrants and Refugees.” Inclusive Wisconsin, Muslim and other immigration advocacy groups helped to organize the action as well.

As many as 20,000 participants from places like Green Bay, Appleton and Madison are expected to attend.

The notoriously conservative Clarke, known for his support of US President Donald Trump and his vocal opposition to the Black Lives Movement, wrote on the department Facebook page, " Nobody has a RIGHT to come to the U.S….You can however make a REQUEST to come here through our immigration service."

Last week, he wrote sarcastically on Facebook, "Please accept my regrets. I will be working with agents from immigration and customs enforcement helping them identify criminal illegal aliens and therefore cannot attend your rally being held for me."