Register
00:52 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Three Minority Florida Students Disciplined for Wearing KKK Costumes to School

    KKK Leader Found Shot Dead on Missouri Riverbank, Wife and Stepson Arrested

    © Flickr/ Thomas Hawk
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30941

    An imperial wizard of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, who had been missing since Wednesday was found dead from a gunshot to the head in a Missouri riverbank on Saturday. His wife and stepson have both been charged with first-degree murder.

    The St. Louis-Dispatch has reported that Frank Ancona was shot in the head by his stepson Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., 24, while he was sleeping. Jinkerson, as well as his wife Malissa Ancona, 44, have both also been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

    The Dispatch reports:

    “Jinkerson shot Frank Ancona, 51, on Thursday in his bedroom while he was asleep, St. Francois County Sheriff's Det. Matt Wampler wrote in the probable cause statement. Ancona's body was then taken in Jinkerson's vehicle to an area near Belgrade, Mo., where it was dumped, Wampler wrote.”

    Ancona was reported missing by his employer on Friday. When questioned by officers, his wife told police that her husband had been sent across the state to deliver a part by his job, and had not been home since Wednesday — but his workplace told police that they had not sent him anywhere.

    "On Friday the Washington County Sheriff's Office learned of the disappearance of Frank Ancona, who was missing from Leadwood, Missouri. During this time, we were also informed Mr. Ancona's vehicle had been located by a United States Federal Forest Service employee on Federal Forest Service property," a statement posted to Facebook by Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen states.

    As the evening came, and law enforcement lost the help of daylight to search for Arcona, officers secured the scene and returned the following morning.

    Leadwood Police Chief William Dickey told the Daily Journal Online that on Saturday morning officers had found a safe “that looked like somebody had taken a crowbar to it and also beat the side out of,” at the home where Malissa and her son were. The chief told the newspaper that he did not believe that it was part of a robbery, though everything was missing from inside. 

    Dickey also noted that all of Arcona’s firearms were missing from the home, and that his wife claimed he took them with him. The one gun that Arcona reportedly carried every day was the only one left at the home.

    US President Barack Obama
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    KKK Member Planned to Assassinate Obama With X-Ray Gun
    Malissa was also questioned about a Facebook post she made on the day that her husband disappeared, in which she announced that she was seeking a roommate. She then told police that he had left with a bag of clothing and told her that when he returned he would be filing for a divorce.

    “On Saturday, I requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Ancona,” Jacobsen’s statement on Facebook continued.

    Later that day, Arcona’s body was discovered by a family who was out fishing. 

    “It was not self inflicted,” Washington County coroner Brian DeClue told the Kansas City Star said of the gunshot wound.

    While searching the Ancona home, police found “extensive blood evidence” in the master bedroom. Malissa Ancona later confessed that her son had shot her husband, and that she had tried to help cover up the murder.

    Jinkerson’s lawyer in an unrelated theft and property damage case, Eric Barnhart, has stated that he does not believe his client was involved in any hate groups. It is unclear if he will also be representing him in the murder case.

    Related:

    Fake KKK Klansmen Welcome Senator Sessions at Confirmation Hearing
    A&E’s Upcoming KKK Reality Show Draws Controversy
    2016 in America: KKK Recruitment Fliers Found on Long Island Railroad Trains
    Trump, NC GOP Condemn Planned KKK Victory Rally
    Minority Students Disciplined for Wearing KKK Costumes to Florida High School
    Tags:
    Murder, Ku Klux Klan, Malissa Ancona, Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr, Frank Ancona, Leadwood, Washington County, Missouri
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok