US Deported Over 680 Illegal Immigrants Posing Public Safety Threat Last Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kelly stated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a series of targeted enforcement operations across the country.

Kelly explained that ICE officers in the Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio and New York City areas of responsibility "arrested more than 680 individuals who pose a threat to public safety, border security or the integrity of our nation’s immigration system."

Kelly noted that 75 percent of those arrested were criminal aliens who were convicted of a crime.

President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to target illegal aliens who have violated US immigration laws, but with a special focus on those who threaten public safety, Kelly added.