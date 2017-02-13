Register
00:52 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

    US Deported Over 680 Illegal Immigrants Posing Public Safety Threat Last Week

    © AP Photo/ ICE
    US
    Get short URL
    17550

    US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested last week more than 680 people throughout the United States who are a threat to public safety and were in the country illegally, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kelly stated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a series of targeted enforcement operations across the country.

    Kelly explained that ICE officers in the Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio and New York City areas of responsibility "arrested more than 680 individuals who pose a threat to public safety, border security or the integrity of our nation’s immigration system."

    President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Prime Minister Trudeau: Not My Job to 'Lecture' US Government
    Kelly noted that 75 percent of those arrested were criminal aliens who were convicted of a crime.

    President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to target illegal aliens who have violated US immigration laws, but with a special focus on those who threaten public safety, Kelly added.

    Related:

    Hundreds Protest Immigrant Raids in US for Second Day
    Hundreds Arrested in Immigration Raids Across US
    Iraqi Prime Minister Calls on Trump to Review US Immigration Order
    Tags:
    arrest, immigration, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), New York City, San Antonio, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      So the beat goes on with or without the predominantly estrogen-challenged leftists/activists.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok