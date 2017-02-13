Register
23:21 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial photo of the burst of California's Oroville Dam.

    Mass Chaos in California After Dam Cracks, 200,000 Evacuated (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ William Croyle
    US
    Get short URL
    0 75021

    Almost 200,000 Californians have been evacuated from their homes as a result of the spilling from the Oroville Dam. California authorities continue to try to repair America’s tallest dam.

    Lake Oroville, one of the largest man-made lakes in the United States, suffered severe flooding on Saturday that forced hydraulic engineers to activate an emergency spillway on the 770-foot-dam. The spillways, unused for half a century, failed to control the flooding and a large hole formed Sunday afternoon.

    ​Local authorities have blamed the hole on unexpected erosion. The spillway is meant to handle 250,000 cubic feet of water per second, according to California Department of Water Resources spokesman Kevin Dossey. But the cracks first formed at only 12,600 feet per second.

    ​Had the spillways totally failed, billions of gallons of water would have flowed from the lake and flooded three counties. In response to the potential flooding, the state government ordered an evacuation that displaced 188,000 nearby people. "Everyone was running around; it was pure chaos," Oroville resident Maggie Cabral told KFSN. "All of the streets were immediately packed with cars, people in my neighborhood grabbing what they could and running out the door and leaving. I mean, even here in Chico, there's just traffic everywhere."

    ​Hundreds of thousands of evacuees blocked the roads, trapping residents in heavy traffic. 

    ​The water levels have since receded, but not to the point to rescind the evacuation order. "There is still a lot of unknowns," said Kony Honea, sheriff of Butte County where Lake Oroville is located. "We need to continue to lower the lake levels and we need to give the Department of Water Resources time to fully evaluate the situation so we can make the decision to whether or not it is safe to repopulate the area."

    ​"I'm not going to lift the evacuation order until I have a better idea of what that means and what risk that poses," Honea said late Sunday night.

    ​Honea also said that the county intended to plug the hole in the dam by dropping sandbags and stones in it with a helicopter. According to California National Guard Adjutant General David S. Baldwin, a fleet of eight helicopters will plug the hole on Monday. They also hope to drain nearly 400 billion gallons of water from the lake to lower water levels 50 feet, a tall order. Governor Jerry Brown issued an emergency order in response to the potential flooding. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood and dam failure warnings for Butte County.

    ​In May 2016, an inspection of the Oroville Dam concluded that it was vulnerable to breaking in the case of an earthquake. Inspectors also noted that due to its tremendous size, the dam could actually cause an earthquake that would damage itself.

    Related:

    Hundreds Killed, Missing After Severe Flood in North Korea
    California Reservoirs Full, Massive Flooding, Mudslides Cause Severe Damage
    Heavy Rains, Flooding Affect Over 50,000 Homes in Guatemala
    Nearly 40 Dead, Over 92,000 Homeless in Niger Amid Flooding, OCHA Says
    Atlantic Hurricane Season Proves Deadliest in Past Decade
    Tags:
    evacuation, Flood, disaster, dam, Jerry Brown, Oroville, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok