Trump's Approval Rating Falls to 40% Since Inauguration

© Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev Public Approval of US Congress Soars to 8-Year High After Trump Inauguration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump’s term began on January 20. A Gallup poll measuring the nation’s satisfaction with how he was doing his job two days later showed US respondents split 45-45 percent.

The gap is now wider, with 55 percent of 1,500 polled saying they disapproved of the job the Republican was doing as president.

In comparison, Barack Obama finished his tenure as US president with a 59-percent approval rating, an average of 47.9 percent. He reached his high point of 78 percent as he approached his first inauguration in January 2009.