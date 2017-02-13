Trump's Approval Rating Falls to 40% Since Inauguration

The gap is now wider, with 55 percent of 1,500 polled saying they disapproved of the job the Republican was doing as president.
In comparison, Barack Obama finished his tenure as US president with a 59-percent approval rating, an average of 47.9 percent. He reached his high point of 78 percent as he approached his first inauguration in January 2009.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yeah but in these polls you're only asking what one thousand people? Pft I don't buy these numbers at all.
Hussite