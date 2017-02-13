Register
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, about the meaning of democratic socialism and other topics

    Sanders Slams Trump for Going Back on Pledge to Take on Wall Street

    Bernie Sanders has slammed Donald Trump for climbing down from his pre-election promise to rein in the Wall Street after he picked former Goldman Sachs executives to fill administrative jobs.

    Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign stop on Sunday, March 13, 2016, at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Trump is a 'Fraud' and an Authoritarian - Bernie Sanders
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders has slammed US President Donald Trump for climbing down from his pre-election promise to rein in the Wall Street after he picked former Goldman Sachs executives to fill administrative jobs.

    "Trump is a total hypocrite. He campaigned saying I'm going to take on Wall Street, and then he hires the president of Goldman Sachs," Sanders, senator for Vermont, tweeted Sunday.

    The Republican repeatedly attacked the Wall Street during his election campaign, accusing his rival Hillary Clinton of being "totally controlled" by New York bankers.

    Despite this, Trump nominated former Goldman partner Steven Mnuchin for Treasury secretary and picked the group’s chief operating officer Gary Cohn to head the White House National Economic Council. Earlier this week, he also issued executive orders to review strict banking laws.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      You know what a third place winner is called in a race? a "Second place loser".
    • Reply
      avatar
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Now Burnie Settle down. Your about to Blow a gasket.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Which Bernie do we believe? Do we believe the one who wants to be POTUS or do we believe the Bernie Sanders who doesn't want Donald Trump to be POTUS. He endorsed Clinton. Sanders is hating Trump for being anti-establishment. Sanders is fake.

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQXPZ9SrOj4
      Bernie Sanders on Hillary Clinton’s Wall Street ties: “It’s a fact”
