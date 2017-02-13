Sanders Slams Trump for Going Back on Pledge to Take on Wall Street

© AP Photo/ Matt Rourke Trump is a 'Fraud' and an Authoritarian - Bernie Sanders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders has slammed US President Donald Trump for climbing down from his pre-election promise to rein in the Wall Street after he picked former Goldman Sachs executives to fill administrative jobs.

"Trump is a total hypocrite. He campaigned saying I'm going to take on Wall Street, and then he hires the president of Goldman Sachs," Sanders, senator for Vermont, tweeted Sunday.

The Republican repeatedly attacked the Wall Street during his election campaign, accusing his rival Hillary Clinton of being "totally controlled" by New York bankers.

Despite this, Trump nominated former Goldman partner Steven Mnuchin for Treasury secretary and picked the group’s chief operating officer Gary Cohn to head the White House National Economic Council. Earlier this week, he also issued executive orders to review strict banking laws.