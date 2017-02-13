Register
02:07 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump gestures during the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall after being sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 20, 2017.

    Trump Contradicts Immigration Agency, Says Raids Fulfill Campaign Promises

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    320440

    US President Donald Trump said February 12 that the arrest of hundreds of undocumented immigrants in the country over the past week was him keeping his campaign promises, contradicting immigration enforcement officials' assertions that the raids were routine and did not portend a change in enforcement tactics.

    "The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!" Trump tweeted.

    During his campaign, the president promised to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

    The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) rounded up hundreds of undocumented immigrants in sweeps across the country over the past week. Among the those taken into custody were law-abiding but undocumented aliens who opened their doors to help what they believed were police searching for criminals, only to be taken away themselves. A mother of two was also deported after what appeared to be a routine, scheduled visit with ICE.

    In a statement, ICE said, "The focus of these operations is no different than the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE's Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis."

    A demonstrator holds a sign to protest against U.S President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tom Mihalek
    Hundreds Protest Immigrant Raids in US for Second Day

    ICE Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations in Los Angeles David Marin said February 10 that the week's immigration sweep was planned before Trump took office and compared it to a similar operation last summer that resulted in 200 arrests, the Chicago Tribune reported.

    Such operations are conducted two or three times a year, Marin said. He also scolded media reports about ICE raids and paperwork checks as "dangerous."

    The ICE in a series of tweets said it was targeting specific immigrants according to law, but also those who are "illegally present" in the US. 

    More than 160 people were arrested in Southern California alone during the operation. 

    A pilot program by US Department of Homeland Security which uses facial recognition technology to detect immigration violators at points of entry has privacy advocates concerned.
    © Flickr/ Colm MacCárthaigh
    Trump Vows Homeland Security Will Check Visitors Coming to US 'Very Carefully'

    Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, had instructed immigration enforcement bodies to prioritize criminal aliens and allowed them the discretion to make undocumented but unthreatening immigrants the lowest enforcement priority.

    Trump last month reversed those reforms, broadening the scope of individuals the Department of Homeland Security can target to again include those with minor offenses or no convictions at all.

    Activists have challenged the ICE's claims that it's all business as usual. If Trump's tweet is to be believed, they're right.

    Democratic Congressman from Illinois Luis V. Gutiérrez issued a statement February 10 calling the raids a new deportation initiative.

    "The President wants to show off and it appears he has unleashed the Department of Homeland Security to kick out large numbers of immigrants and anyone they encounter, without much oversight, review or due process. There is very little official information on what appears to be a new Trump deportation initiative. Homeland Security is deporting moms, dads and working men and women under the smoke screen of criminal or anti-terror actions," he wrote. 

    "We are getting reports about the targeting of people who are complying with the law when they report to immigration authorities, people who are long-term residents with deep ties to their communities and no criminal activity, and people authorities just encounter when they say they are looking for someone else," he noted, echoing reports from activist groups around the country.

    "Like so much the President says, the idea that mass deportation is a tool for crime reduction or national security is a straight up lie. There is no law-enforcement or anti-terror motive for rounding up working-class immigrants in their homes, in the fields and workplaces, or taking random people off the street. The President is lying when he says deporting immigrants is about fighting crime.

    A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands on a damaged building, in the east of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria January 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    How Trump's Immigration Initiative 'Plays Into Daesh's Agenda'

    Trump aide Stephen Miller told Fox News Sunday that the raids were indeed "expanded and more vigorous" because of the new president.

    "As a result of the president's order, greatly expanded and more vigorous immigration enforcement activities are taking place," he said. Though Operation Cross Check activities happen every year, "this year we have taken new and greater steps to remove criminal aliens from our communities," Miller said.

    A series of immigration raids dubbed "Operation Cross Check" began in 2011 under Obama, who, while working on reforming the immigration system for undocumented children or parents of Americans, also deported some 2.5 million people. 

    Related:

    Trump Presidency Driving Surge in Political Gambling
    Trump Takes on Middle East; DAPL Construction Restarts
    Trump Vows Border Wall's Price Will Come 'Way Down' Like F-35 Cost
    Tags:
    illegal immigrants, immigration raids, immigration, Operation Cross Check, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      There is no Trump lie here. It is routine to deport people here illegally. It is routine to enforce the nation's laws. What is NOT routine is to grant amnesty illegally. There is a process for amnesty. It's called making a law for it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "US President Donald Trump said February 12 that the arrest of hundreds of undocumented immigrants in the country over the past week was him keeping his campaign promises, contradicting immigration enforcement officials' assertions that the raids were routine and did not portend a change in enforcement tactics."

      I see nothing contradictory in this at all. The issue is that Trump meant what he said, and so did the Obama administration in the past. That is, when Obama got around to it. He was too busy you see, minding the 'turn sytle' policy he had; let them in, convict them incarcerate them, turn them free and then find them and export them so that they could do it all over again. Trump has one promise; "Find them and get rid of them once and for all."
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, ...uhh, you might want to check out The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986—signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on November 6, 1986—granted amnesty to about 3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States. Also in United States vs Texas, et al, before you say there is no law. We can't believe you missed this one....
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok