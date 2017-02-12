Pentagon: North Korean Missile Posed No Threat to US

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais US, Japanese Leaders Deliver Joint Statement After North Korean Missile Launch

US Strategic Command has tracked a North Korean missile launch and determined it was mid-range and posed no threat to US, US Department of Defense said in a statement.

"U.S. Strategic Command systems detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 4:55 p.m. CST," it stated. "The launch of a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong."

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," it reported. "The missile was tracked over North Korea and into the Sea of Japan," it said.

The Pentagon promised its agencies would stay vigilant in the face of North Korea’s provocations and work closely with allies in South Korea and Japan to maintain security.