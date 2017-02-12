Number of Signatories of Petition on Trump Tax Records Release Tops 600,000

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria White House Refutes Allegations Made by Investigators on Corroborating Certain Statements From Trump Dossier

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The petition was published on the White House petition website We The People on January 20, Inauguration Day, and had gathered the 100,000 signatures required to get reviewed in less than 24 hours.

At the moment, the number of signatures stands at 627,883.

A response from the White House is expected after February 19.

The petition demands that Trump’s full returns are released immediately and underlines that the records can "reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution."

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly refused to reveal information on his tax returns, which triggered speculation on numerous tax breaks and loopholes for rich individuals and big businesses that could have allowed him to almost avoid paying federal taxes. Trump explained that his tax revenues were being checked by the US Internal Revenue Service, and therefore it was too early to reveal the data.