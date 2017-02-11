Trump Vows Border Wall's Price Will Come 'Way Down' Like F-35 Cost

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — He cited the costs of F-35 fighter jet and the Air Force One programs as an example of his intervention leading to a lower price of the projects.
"I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.
Trump’s demand that Mexico fully covers the cost of the border wall has prompted Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel a planned summit with Trump in Washington, DC which had been slated to be held earlier in February. The Mexican government has said it would not pay for the border wall.
