18:15 GMT +311 February 2017
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    Trump Vows Border Wall's Price Will Come 'Way Down' Like F-35 Cost

    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US President Donald Trump pledged on Saturday to reduce the cost of the wall set to be constructed on the border between the United States and Mexico.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — He cited the costs of F-35 fighter jet and the Air Force One programs as an example of his intervention leading to a lower price of the projects.

    "I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker
    Trump’s Border Wall Now Estimated to Cost $21.6 Billion
    In January, Trump announced that the price of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program would be reduced by some $600 million following an agreement with Lockheed Martin, the US defense contractor in charge of the program. Trump has also discussed the possibility of reducing the cost of the new Air Force One Airplane with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

    On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.

    Trump’s demand that Mexico fully covers the cost of the border wall has prompted Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel a planned summit with Trump in Washington, DC which had been slated to be held earlier in February. The Mexican government has said it would not pay for the border wall.

