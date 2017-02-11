Register
15:14 GMT +311 February 2017
    Activists gather at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland, Oregon, U.S. January 29, 2017

    Over 100 People Rally in Texas Against Detentions of Undocumented Migrants

    © REUTERS/ Steve Dipaola
    More than 100 people participated in a protest rally in the US city of Austin, Texas opposing federal operations aimed at detention of undocumented migrants with criminal records, local media reported.

    US President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington US, January 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Appoints Homan Acting Director of US Immigration Enforcement
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, officials from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of the US Department of Homeland Security launched a large-scale operation to find undocumented migrants with criminal history and to deport them.

    People started to gather in the northern part of the city at 9 p.m. local time Friday (03:00 GMT Saturday) protesting against the activities of the ICE agents, who had detained a man and handcuffed him, the Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported.

    The protesters chanted such slogans as "immigration is a human right" and carried flags of the United States, Mexico and Honduras, the news outlet added.

    ​According to the newspaper, there were students and representatives of such groups as the League of United Latin American Citizens and Peaceful Streets Projects.

    The recent ICE operation is carried out against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's immigration policy implementation. The politician has repeatedly said about the need to tackle the undocumented migration and to protect the country from potential threats posed by immigrants with criminal records during his campaign.

    Since the inauguration, the president has also introduced entry restrictions for the citizens of seven Muslim-majority states, which has caused protests across the United States as many people considered it discriminatory and unconstitutional.

      marcanhalt
      Now THIS is a rally that can, and should be, ignored and not because of the miniscule number being involved, but because of the agenda and who is involved. Pardon me if I seem suspicious, but I think that there are those who believe that since HRC was robbed of this past election, that they have a right to set a cultural mandate for this country. And if this is the face of what has been hidden in the DNC closet and platform, then despite all of the distractions, this country was saved from utter chaos at the voting booth this time around.
