US Investigators Allegedly Corroborate Some Statements From Trump Dossier

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In January, CNN and BuzzFeed media outlets reported on memos, compiled by an ex-UK intelligence agent, which allege that Trump had been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for several years. Among other issues, the report said that during a visit to Moscow in 2013, the US politician had allegedly invited prostitutes to a hotel.

© AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson Russia-US Relations Need to Be Restored After 'Degradation' Under Obama - Putin

The news outlet reported Friday citing former and current officials from the US law enforcement and security agencies that the new information had not confirmed the "salacious" statements from the report, but it confirmed several conversations between Russian officials, mentioned in the dossier.

According to the broadcaster, the allegedly confirmed conversations had given the investigators "greater confidence" in the provisions of the report, however it is still unknown whether such intercepted communications relates to Trump.

However, White House spokesman Sean Spicer had refuted the information reported by CNN, saying that the White House continued "to be disgusted by CNN's fake news reporting."

The memo released in January was dismissed by both Trump and Russia, while then US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stressed that US intelligence had nothing to do with its contents and did not assess their validity. The UK government also distanced itself from the matter, stating that its author had not worked for it for years.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!