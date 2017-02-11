Register
07:38 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Dozens of protestors demonstrating against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police, as remnants of pepper spray waft over the crowd near Cannon Ball, N.D., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.

    US Environmental Group to Fight Dakota Pipeline Construction in Courts

    © AP Photo/ John L. Mone
    US
    Get short URL
    14503

    The US federal government’s decision to grant an easement to Dakota Access will encounter legal action and demonstrations, the US Center for Biological Diversity Public Lands representative Taylor McKinnon told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers granted the easement needed to immediately resume work on the final phase of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which Native American tribes claim threatens sacred territory and vital water resources.

    “We’re going to fight like hell,” McKinnon said. “We’re going to be in the streets, we’re going to be in politicians’ and agencies’ offices. We’re going to be in the courts.”

    The US fossil fuel industry, McKinnon claimed, will face little opposition from Trump’s administration considering cabinet picks such as former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson now serving as State Secretary and Environmental Protection Agency Secretary nominee Scott Pruitt, who as attorney general of the US state of Oklahoma filed multiple lawsuits against the EPA over regulations that limit exploration and production of fossil fuels.

    “His [Trump’s] approach to NO DAPL is a microcosm of the fossil fuel crony capitalism that we expect to see throughout his administration,” McKinnon said. “That crony capitalism is going to cause massive backlash.”

    Dakota Access Pipeline Protest
    © AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes
    FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force Probes Dakota Pipeline Protesters
    On January 24, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to advance construction of the Dakota Access pipeline without the environmental review.

    Besides desecrating sacred tribal grounds, MacKinnon claimed the pipeline will cause climate pollution, disrupt fragile habitats and cause oil spills.

    Since 1986 pipeline accidents have spilled an average of 76,000 barrels per year, the CBD noted. On average, the government’s data shows that more than 31,000 barrels of oil or other substances are not cleaned up following pipeline incidents, and in some years many more barrels are left, the CBD stated

    The nearly 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.

    Related:

    Sioux Tribe Challenges Easement for Dakota Access Pipeline in US Court
    US Army Grants Finale Easement Required to Complete Dakota Access Pipeline
    Seattle Council Votes to Divest From Megabank Over Dakota Access Pipeline
    Standing Rock Vows to Shut Down Dakota Access Operations If Built
    Tags:
    DAPL, Dakota, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Using the courts to bypass the government MUST stop. The DNC is acting as a terrorist group.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok