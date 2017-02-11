‘My Love For You Burns Like 6,000 Jews’ Valentine’s Day Cards Sparks Outrage

Register
    Central Michigan University is investigating two Valentine’s Day cards that were given to students, reportedly by a member of the school’s College Republicans group. The shocking anti-Semitic card read, “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews,” with a photo of Adolf Hitler and a lollipop attached.

    The College Republicans issued a statement distancing themselves from the card, but acknowledged that it was circulated at their Valentine’s Day party on Wednesday.

    “At tonight’s College Republican meeting, we had a Valentine’s Day party, in which each member decorated a bag and other members placed valentines inside of others’ bags,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, a very inappropriate card was placed into a bag without other members’ knowledge. A bag was then given away to students sitting in Anspach [Hall], once again without members’ knowledge of its contents. The College Republicans as an organization did not distribute this valentine. We in no way condone this type of rhetoric or anti-Semitism. We apologize for any offense, and want students to know that we do not tolerate this sort of behavior.”

    Spanish police
    © AP Photo/ Alvaro Barrientos
    Lost in Translation: Spanish Police’s Valentine Joke Sparks Angry Internet Debate
    Mackenzie Flynn, Central Michigan College Republicans president, said that a member of the group, and not the group itself, printed various Valentine’s Day memes and placed them in the bags.

    “While still not appropriate, I want to clear up that they did not create it themselves,” Flynn asserted to the student newspaper.

    The card was then given to people outside of the group, who quickly posted photos of the highly-offensive message on social media, tagging the university.

    While the university has stated that they are investigating the incident, the outrage on campus continues, and students are now organizing a rally against hate speech for next Thursday.

    “Central Michigan Action is taking a stand and refusing to let this hate go unanswered,” organizers wrote on a Facebook event page. “We will reaffirm that CMU is a welcoming place for all with a peaceful demonstration and rally. Some people will be talking about their experiences with hate speech.”

    Ok