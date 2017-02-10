Trump 'Has No Doubt' in Winning Court Case on Immigration Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The comment comes as Judges of the 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco upheld suspension of Trump's immigration order. The three judges ruled unanimously to uphold the suspension. The decision represents a substantial pushback against the executive branch. The restraining order filed against Trump's policy will remain in place.
"We will continue to go through the court process and ultimately I have no doubt that we'll win that particular case," Trump said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington.
On Tuesday, the Justice Department argued before judges for the reinstatement of the order, in which the court allocated the plaintiff and defendant each 30 minutes to present oral arguments.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The foregoing arguments are just the starting point of new policies aimed at reducing the number of American immigrants. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Interesting, isn't it? I am referring to the photos that 'downgrade' the President's image, of the USA? I notice that there is nothing like any of this when it comes to representing Putin in the highest of the mindset. Is this learned behavior of Sputnik, or does the POTUS have to earn the right to the same lofty image displays?
2007harleydavidsonsg
marcanhalt