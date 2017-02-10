Trump 'Has No Doubt' in Winning Court Case on Immigration Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The comment comes as Judges of the 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco upheld suspension of Trump's immigration order. The three judges ruled unanimously to uphold the suspension. The decision represents a substantial pushback against the executive branch. The restraining order filed against Trump's policy will remain in place.

"We will continue to go through the court process and ultimately I have no doubt that we'll win that particular case," Trump said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik US Will Never Be Safe Without Executive Order on Immigrats - Trump , titled 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,’ bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. Besides, all refugees are prohibited from entry for 120 days and Syrian asylum-seekers are barred indefinitely.

​On Tuesday, the Justice Department argued before judges for the reinstatement of the order, in which the court allocated the plaintiff and defendant each 30 minutes to present oral arguments.