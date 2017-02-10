Trump's Treasury Sec Nominee to Let Wall Street 'Blow Up' US Economy - Warren

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump announced he had picked Mnuchin to head the Treasury Department in November. Mnuchin had worked for the financial investment firm Goldman Sachs for 25 years.

"If Wall Street threatens to blow up the economy again does anyone seriously expect Mr. Mnuchin to get tough with his old buddies and tell them knock it off?" Warren said on the Senate floor.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Weighing the Mnuchin Factor: Dollar Might Be Heading for Devaluation

On February 1, the US Senate Finance Committee suspended rules for a confirmation hearing and advanced the nomination of Mnuchin.

The final vote of the full Senate is expected to take place on Monday night.

Warren pointed out that Mnuchin has demonstrated no independence from Wall Street, and urged her colleagues to examine his record of allegedly profiting off the financial crisis by squeezing working families to the breaking point.