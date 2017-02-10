Register
    US presidential candidate Donald Trump(C) is mobbed by the media as he exits New York Supreme Court after morning jury duty August 17, 2015 in New York

    Americans 'Don't Buy' Media Criticism of Trump Following Years of Pro-Obama Bias

    A new survey shows that the Americans trust President Donald Trump more than the news media. According to the recent findings by Emerson College, 49 percent of voters think that the Trump administration tells the truth. This is compared to 48 percent of those who trust the media.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Joe Lauria, an author and independent veteran foreign-affairs journalist.

    "I think it shows that the American voters are more sophisticated that they are given credit for. They find credible neither Trump, nor the media. And that's very disturbing, but I'm not surprised by this. I think there's been a downward trend in credibility of the media for some years," Lauria said.

    According to him, the quality of US media reports has significantly decreased over the last decades. In contrast to 1960-80s, when media outlets laid focus on the investigative journalism and news reporting, the modern media industry has rather turned into "infotainment," with entertainment divisions taking over the news.

    "In 1960-80s, within twenty minutes there was more news given on a TV report than is given in 24 hours today by CNN and the others," the journalist said. "TV news has gone into the toilet and that is all driven by profit."

    In Lauria's opinion, many media corporations report in a way which is more beneficial for them. They often "leave important facts out," release one-sided information and "people just don't buy it anymore."

    Commenting on the recent US media's criticism toward Trump and on how much time it will take US journalists to come to realization that Trump is president and they can do nothing about it, Lauria said:

    "Well, I think they'll come to that realization, but I don't think they'll stop criticizing him, and nor should they. I think there is valid criticism in what Trump has done. The point is they didn't criticize Obama enough."

    Mainstream Media Brouhaha Over Trump's Migration Executive Order
    Meanwhile, a majority of respondents, or 53 percent, said they did not trust the national media. The poll also revealed a bipartisan split on the issue, with the majority of Democrats, 69 percent saying they find news outlets truthful. Conversely, 91 percent of the Republicans believe the contrary.

    The poll also asked to assess President Trump's performance which he has shown since taking the oval office earlier in January. Here the respondents appeared to be split, with 48 percent saying they approved, while 47 percent disapproved it.

      marcanhalt
      So, if I read this right, Trump has no more validation than the media, and the media is suppose to have a high rating of 48 percent? Are you kidding us? Those are not the figures we are aware of. Remember the Tidy Bowl add where the guys are in a small boat in one of our toilets and they are about to experience a whirlpool bath? That, Sputnik, is what I think of this article.
      Walter Wolf
      People must be warned that obamian care has accumulated another $10 trillions that is not an abstract debt for US citizens but it is paid hundreds billions annually from the tax budged which previous decades was spent on american society wellness. Those who is buying abama scam has not been nit by the debts personally as the current advantage recipient in short term. But the indispensable power is inevitably drowning by careless obamian care. And who is the recipient of interest money from the US state debt? Those who brought obama to presidency are.
      karlof1
      And just what is the reason why the level of distrust is so high? And why the partisan difference? The linked essay asks whether Huxley or Orwell was more accurate in forecasting the answer why, an answer I find most credible, www.commondreams.org/views/2017/02/10/fake-news-not-new-and-huxley-not-orwell-messenger
      Igor
      Obongo...Just lies and more lies...same as US media outlets...even our local stations.
      E Rad
      One of historical surprise in Trump election is Soros fights against him. That maybe Trump ideologically is against involvement to capture countries political and take world market by army support against non real enemies.

      Other factor is Trump hope to expend US market by friendship with Russia and China.

      Soros also afraid remain unsupported by government finance to fight against socialism expansion in the world.
      Briefly his activity organisation's shutter coming down.

      In Asia, Africa even in Europe his organisation tries to bring down political powers as Hungary, Romania, Serbia or Moldavia and influence in west Europe countries.
      Curtains is get a side and Soros organisation is behinds anti Trump protest and media comments around the world even inside US political bodies.
      dc801
      I find it disturbing that anyone at all trust the media in America. We call CNN the Clinton News Network for a reason. Them and the NY Times have been towing the establishment line for a long time. That and the constant race baiting they do to keep the people divided. Alot are catching on to it, but more need to wake up
