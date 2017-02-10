Register
20:55 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Goldman Sachs Booth at the New York Stock Exchange

    US Senators Seek Information on Goldman Sachs Links With Trump Economic Policy

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    16120

    Goldman Sachs' employees may be involved in drafting two of President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, according to press release.

    Goldman Sachs
    © East News/ AP Photo/Richard Drew
    Trump Offers Economic Adviser Post to Goldman Sachs Executive – Reports
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Goldman Sachs needs to reveal whether its employees were involved in drafting two of President Donald Trump's recent executive orders and lobbying efforts related to those orders, US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Baldwin said in a letter to Goldman Sachs head Lloyd Blankfein on Friday, according to a press release.

    "[The senators] sent a letter to Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, calling on him to disclose the extent to which Goldman employees were involved in the drafting of two recent executive orders that will directly benefit the company," the release stated. "The senators asked Mr. Blankfein to fully disclose any lobbying related to these executive orders."

    The Goldman Sachs Booth at the New York Stock Exchange
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Goldman Sachs to Lay Off More Personnel Amid Profits Slump
    The letter indicated concerns about the relationship between Trump's nominee for National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Goldman Sachs, where he spent 25 years.

    "The executive orders released by President Trump on Friday last week raise our concerns about the degree to which Mr. Cohn's advice to President Trump is good for Wall Street, but bad for Americans," the letter claimed.

    Warren and Baldwin also included numerous questions for Blankfein to answer, including how Goldman Sachs has lobbied the Trump administration and what financial benefits it will get from the executive order to dismantle Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

    Moreover, the two senators sought to know whether any Goldman Sachs employees have contacted Cohn since he started working with Trump.

    Related:

    Trump Offers Economic Adviser Post to Goldman Sachs Executive – Reports
    Hillary Spills Top Secret Intelligence During Paid Speech to Goldman Sachs
    EU Employees Start Petition Against Ex-Chief Barroso's Goldman Sachs Lobby Role
    What's the Link Between Ex EC President, Goldman Sachs and Greek Pensions?
    Tags:
    economic policy, Goldman Sachs, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      The US Congress wants to build a gallows for someone. They had their chance with Goldman Sachs and they let him walk free with the agreement to a list of "facts" in addition to paying $5.1 billion to settle a lawsuit related to its handling of mortgage-backed securities leading up to the 2007 financial crisis. NO banker when to jail for this fraud. So, who do you think they really have have their sights on in this case? Hmm?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok