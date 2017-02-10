US Senators Seek Information on Goldman Sachs Links With Trump Economic Policy

"[The senators] sent a letter to Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, calling on him to disclose the extent to which Goldman employees were involved in the drafting of two recent executive orders that will directly benefit the company," the release stated. "The senators asked Mr. Blankfein to fully disclose any lobbying related to these executive orders."
"The executive orders released by President Trump on Friday last week raise our concerns about the degree to which Mr. Cohn's advice to President Trump is good for Wall Street, but bad for Americans," the letter claimed.
Warren and Baldwin also included numerous questions for Blankfein to answer, including how Goldman Sachs has lobbied the Trump administration and what financial benefits it will get from the executive order to dismantle Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
Moreover, the two senators sought to know whether any Goldman Sachs employees have contacted Cohn since he started working with Trump.
The US Congress wants to build a gallows for someone. They had their chance with Goldman Sachs and they let him walk free with the agreement to a list of "facts" in addition to paying $5.1 billion to settle a lawsuit related to its handling of mortgage-backed securities leading up to the 2007 financial crisis. NO banker when to jail for this fraud. So, who do you think they really have have their sights on in this case? Hmm?
marcanhalt