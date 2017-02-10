US Court Ruling Shows Trump Ban Immoral - House Minority Leader

© REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook Trump Travel Ban Violates Immigration Law - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ruling delivered by an appeals court to uphold the suspension of US President Donald Trump's immigration order shows the ban was unconstitutional and strategically incoherent, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a press briefing on Friday.

"It shows the American people that whatever you might think about the ban, how the president proceeded with this was not only incompetent, but it was strategically incoherent," Pelosi stated.

She also noted the court ruling indicated, in her view, that Trump's actions were immoral.

On Thursday, the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the suspension of Trump's executive order based on grounds that the travel ban failed to afford due process to those affected by the restrictions.

Trump's executive order banned citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days; prohibited refugee entry for 120 days; and indefinitely suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees.