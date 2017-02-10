Trump, Afghan President Discuss Boosting Joint Anti-Terror Efforts - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday discussed by phone the importance of strengthening bilateral national security and counterterrorism efforts, the White House said in a press release.

“The leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relationship in areas such as security, counterterrorism cooperation,” the release stated on Thursday.

Trump highlighted the importance of the US-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership and also expressed his support for the National Unity Government, the release added.

Trump also talked about strengthening economic development between both countries, the release noted.

Besides Ghani, Trump on Thursday also talked to Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi along with the leaders of Qatar and Kuwait.