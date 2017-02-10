Business Travel Industry Loses $185Mln Amid Travel Ban Uncertainty

© REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz/File Photo Air Travel to US Drops 6.5% After Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Roughly $185 million in business travel revenue was lost due to uncertainty surrounding the US immigration ban, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Executive Director Michael McCormick said in a report.

“Approximately $185 million in business travel bookings were lost as the uncertainty surrounding travel in general had a rippling effect on traveler confidence,” McCormick stated on Thursday. “Upholding the travel ban will clearly cause a rippling effect through the travel industry, ultimately hurting the economy.”

McCormick added that the uncertainty surrounding the travel ban could have a lasting economic impact, and corporations and businesses alike will also suffer, and urged the Trump administration to halt the travel ban.

The estimated impact is based on the most recent industry data available as of February 8, 2017, McCormick added.

On January 27, Trump signed executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending the entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, while also banning the entry for all refugees from Syria for the undefined period.