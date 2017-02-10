US Senate Must Take Care of Internal Issues Before Talks With Russia - Corker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — On Tuesday, Chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev said that before the US presidential election an agreement was almost reached with Corker to hold regular meetings between the two legislative bodies.

"Look, it’s something that certainly should be considered, but there are things we want to do internally first," Corker said on Thursday when asked about establishing an inter-parliamentary dialogue with Russia.

Corker said that he had been contacted by the Russian Ambassador to the United States on the subject, but "things got to a place between our two countries where it didn't seem prudent, especially leading into the election."

In 2016, then-President Barack Obama accused Moscow of interfering in the US presidential elections by hacking Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations as absurd baseless attempts to distract from domestic issues.