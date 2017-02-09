New US Attorney General Backs Trump on Illegal Immigration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sessions vowed to use his position at the Justice Department in an effective way to deal with crime and to protect the American people.

"We need a lawful system of immigration — one that serves the interest of the people of the United States — that’s not wrong, that’s not immoral, that’s not indecent," Sessions stated. "We admit a million people a year plus lawfully and we need to end this lawlessness that threatens the public safety, pulls down wages of working Americans."

The former senator from the state of Alabama was sworn in after being confirmed by the US Senate in a 52-47 vote on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats challenged Sessions’ during his confirmation hearing over his stances on US immigration policies, religious freedoms and civil rights.

Sessions pledged in the hearing to enforce US law and improve cooperation between the Justice Department and local law enforcement.

In November, Trump nominated Sessions for the position US attorney general and has praised him as a great legal mind and attorney.