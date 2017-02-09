Lockheed Martin Unveils First Commercial Model of Super Hercules Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The first test flight is expected this spring, the release noted.

"The LM-100J incorporates technological developments and improvements that result from years of military C-130J operational experience, including more than 1.5 million flight hours achieved by operators in 16 nations," the release stated.

Like its military counterpart, the Super Hercules will support a variety of tasks, such as oversized cargo transport; aerial firefighting, medical evacuations and humanitarian relief operation, the release explained.