VP Pence Swears-In 'Man of Principle' Sessions as US Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The former senator from the US state of Alabama was sworn in after being confirmed by the US Senate in a 52-47 vote on Wednesday.

"[Sessions is] a man of integrity, a man of principle and a man of total utter resolve," Trump stated. "That resolve is what we need right now. America faces many challenges… these dangerous times require a determined attorney general which is what Jeff is."

© AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley Over 15 State Attorney Generals File Amicus Brief Against Trump Travel Ban

The Democrats challenged Sessions’ during his confirmation hearing over his stances on US immigration policies, religious freedoms and civil rights.

Sessions pledged in the hearing to enforce US law and improve cooperation between the Justice Department and local law enforcement.

In November, Trump nominated Sessions for the position US attorney general and has praised him as a great legal mind and attorney.

The news comes after a group of 16 US Attorneys General filed an amicus brief in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily blocking travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.