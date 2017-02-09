Trump Signs 3 Executive Orders Targeting Drug Cartels, Crimes Against Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump stated that protecting law enforcement officers and ending drug tracking would be among top priorities of his administration.

"I'm signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America," Trump stated.

One of the executive orders directs the US Justice Department to prepare a detailed plan outlining how to end attacks on police in the United States. The order also establishes a special task force responsible for reducing crimes against law enforcement officers.

Trump noted that the departments of Justice and Homeland Security should "undertake all necessary and lawful actions to break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and destroying the blood of our youth."