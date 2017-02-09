Register
20:43 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, former commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, arrives to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 30, 2015

    US Should Supply Ukraine With Lethal Defensive Weapons - Breedlove

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    321916

    The United States should revise previous administration’s decision not to provide Ukraine with lethal defense weapons, former NATO Commander Gen. Philip Breedlove said at a US Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

    Sen. John McCain
    © AFP 2016/ Ross D. Franklin
    Never Giving Up? McCain Calls on Trump to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Weapons
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Breedlove's comments echoed US Senator John McCain's repeated calls on both the Obama and Trump administrations to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine.

    The former NATO forces' in Europe commander, Breedlove, is known for his anti-Russian stance and has repeatedly urged the US to boost military presence in Europe.

    "The Obama administration was reluctant to provide Ukraine with the defensive weapons necessary to better defend itself. The new term should relook at that," Breedlove told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

    Ukrainian medical servicemen stand on an Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) after they carried wounded servicemen to hospital in Ukraine-controlled town of Avdiivka, in Donetsk region
    © AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Escalation in Avdiivka: Video Shows Ukrainian Tanks Parked in Front of Residential Buildings
    The situation in southeastern Ukraine has escalated over the past few weeks, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic militia have intensified. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the deployment of Ukrainian military hardware to Donbass will have an impact on the process of peace settlement in eastern Ukraine.

    Related:

    Retired NATO Commander Breedlove Warns Russian Forces Would Overwhelm US, Europe
    George Soros, Phillip Breedlove Allegedly Struck by ‘Russian Hackers’
    Breedlove: US, Russia ‘Not There Yet’ in Forging Path to Improved Relations
    Breedlove: Role of Nuclear Weapons to Increase in Coming Decade
    Tags:
    lethal weapons, NATO, John McCain, Philip Breedlove, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I think a sign should be put on the property of the Pentagon: "BEWARE OF DOG. NO TRESPASSING." That way, whenever Breedlove shows up, he will know what it is that is biting him in the ass.
    • Reply
      md74
      Breedlove is a cowardice evil idiot and should be on the frontline among his ukrainian nazi fodder, in case they decide to attack the ethnic Russians in Ukraine.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      Categories of Fake News: (1) False Narratives (2) NGO Statements (3) Senate Hearings
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Losing Their Religion
    Losing Their "Religion"
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok