US Senator Distorts Supreme Court Pick's Comments - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Blumenthal said Gorsuch referred to Trump's criticism of the US judicial system as "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

"Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?" Trump said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Senator Kelly Atyotte issued a statement in an attempt to clarify Gorsuch's comment.

"Judge Gorsuch has made it very clear in all of his discussions with senators, including Senator Blumenthal, that he could not comment on any specific cases and that judicial ethics prevent him from commenting on political matters," Ayotte said.

The statement continued, "He has also emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary, and while he made clear that he was not referring to any specific case, he said that he finds any criticism of a judge's integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing."