US Senator McCain 'Emboldens Enemy' by Questioning Raid in Yemen - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US special forces killed 14 al-Qaeda militants in the course of the operation, according to the White House. During the raid, the terrorists killed US Navy SEAL William Owens and injured several other servicemen.

On Wednesday, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer stated that anyone who criticized the mission or called it a failure was doing a disservice to the US citizen who was killed.

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

​Trump noted that the raid in Yemen was a "winning mission."

…long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in — bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

​..Ryan died on a winning mission (according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again!

​After receiving a classified briefing on the mission on Tuesday, McCain called the raid a failure.