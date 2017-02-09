Register
16:12 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The skyline of San Francisco appears above the evening fog as the suns sets on the Marin Headlands in Sausalito, California

    San Francisco Free College Tuition Plan Stirs Rife Feasibility Debate

    © REUTERS/ Robert Galbraith
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22220

    San Francisco introduced a ‘free college tuition for all’ scheme, funded through higher property transfer tax, which, however, might in reality turn out to be a ‘free tuition for few’ at the expense of higher risks to the slipping local real estate submarket.

    Kristian Rouz – City authorities of San Francisco introduced a ‘historic’ measure in the advancement of higher learning within the city limits.

    San Francisco
    © Flickr/ Daniel Hoherd
    San Francisco Mulls Lawsuit to Halt Uber Deployment of 'Self-Driving' Cars
    On Monday, Mayor Ed Lee and Board of Supervisors member Jane Kim announced that college tuition would be free of charge for everybody who has lived at least one year in San Francisco. The implementation of the initiative is due to commence in autumn of 2017, and the new policy is supposed to be financed via the higher taxation of high-end property transactions.

    The initiative, actively promoted by the ruling of the city’s Democratic Party, is devised to reflect the perceived efficacy of the ‘wealth redistribution’ paradigm, currently dominating the minds of the American left, including many intellectuals and most Democrat policymakers. The Democratic County Central Committee approved the free tuition plan having unanimously voted in favor of raising city taxes and increasing budget expenditures on education.

    The estimated total costs of the new program are roughly $5.4 mln per year for the city budget, including $2.1 mln per year in subsidies to City College of San Francisco. Another $3.3 mln per year would be spent on other academic needs, such as scholarships for low-income students that would cover learning expenses, including textbooks, costs of commute, etc.

    Eligibility criteria are quite simple: a prospective student must have lived within the city limits of San Francisco for at least twelve months at the moment of enrolment in order to qualify. The Democrat policymakers are hoping the free tuition program will help expand the middle class and get many people out of poverty by providing them with an opportunity to obtain skills and qualifications, currently in-demand in the local labor market.

    US President-elect Donald Trump (L) stands with Betsy DeVos after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Trump Pick for US Education Chief Owes $5Mln for Violating Election Laws
    However, the funding for the program is coming from a hike in city taxes – a measure, typically reflecting negatively on the existing middle class. The ‘Proposition W’, recently approved by the city authorities, provides that every transfer (sale or purchase) of a property worth more than $5 mln will be taxed at a higher rate, bringing up to $44 mln per year in additional tax revenues to the budget of San Francisco. ‘Proposition W’ also allows the city authorities to use the money any way they deem necessary.

    Now, given that San Francisco’s property market is already expensive, and is supposedly in the early stages of overheating, with home prices and rents notoriously – and prohibitively – high, higher taxation is poised to affect the business activity in the local submarket. Moreover, according to data by Mortgage Brokers Association, San Franciscan commercial properties are cooling in demand, with commercial property loan originations declining due to higher borrowing costs, and excessive city regulations, including rent controls. Office subleasing hit its highest since 2010 this year, according to Cushman & Wakefield, meaning the purchases of real estate have peaked out and are poised to decline.

    Higher city taxation will only accelerate this retreat, meaning the planned tax revenues will likely be lower than currently anticipated.

    Another concern is only 20pc of the $44 mln in higher tax revenues will go to the City College of San Francisco. The rest of this money is left at the city authorities’ disposal, and given the lack of political struggle – San Francisco is run by the Democrats almost without any substantial competition from the GOP – the risks of mismanagement of these funds are significant.

    Yet another consideration, given the ultra-high rents and residential property prices within the San Francisco city limits, the issue of poverty and low-income students is quite controversial. According to interim Chancellor Susan Lamb, the City College is not a very popular institution of higher learning currently.

    The US Treasury Department
    © Flickr/ Roman Boed
    US Deficit Reaches $113Bln in July With Cuts in Health, Education Spending
    There are ‘a lot of empty seats’ in the City College classrooms, with 23,410 full-time and part-time students currently enrolled. It takes twelve academic credits to be a full-time student. Now, according to the passed free tuition initiative, the new scheme will support 45,000 academic credits per year, which translated into only about 3,750 new students receiving their education free of charge.

    All that being said, the hike in property transaction tax bears significant risks to business activity and the stability of the local property submarket, which is likely entering the downward part of the cycle. Meanwhile, only a minor fraction of the new source of budget income will be allocated to subsidise higher learning. That will be enough to assist less than four thousand prospect students.

    Such a situation will hardly help expand the city’s middle class, stuck between the hammer of sky-high costs of living, to which higher taxes will inevitably contribute, and the anvil of downward pressure on disposable incomes outside the tech sector jobs.

    Related:

    Taiwan Leader Angers China With Transit Stop in San Francisco
    Argument in San Francisco Leads to Samurai Sword Fight
    San Francisco Mulls Lawsuit to Halt Uber Deployment of 'Self-Driving' Cars
    Tags:
    taxes, education, colleges, San Francisco, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok