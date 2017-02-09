NY Court Urges Police to Disclose Spying on Black Lives Matters Protesters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the New York Daily News exclusive materials, obtained on Wednesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez stressed that the NYPD made "blanket assertions" and failed "to particularize or distinguish their surveillance or undercover techniques and records."

A member of the black student protest group Concerned Student 1950 gestures while addressing a crowd following the announcement that University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe would resign Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, at the university in Columbia, Mo. Wolfe resigned Monday with the football team and others on campus in open revolt over his handling of racial tensions at the school. © AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson

Protest held at Westfield shopping centre over police 'choke-hold' death of black man © Photo: Rex Features

Demonstrators push down New York Police Department (NYPD) barricades during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Freddie Gray Protest © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Israeli policemen push protesters, mainly whom are Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin, during a demonstration against what they say is police racism and brutality, after the emergence last week of a video clip that showed policemen shoving and punching a black soldier during a protest in Tel Aviv May 3, 2015. © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Demonstators hold their hands up in front of Chicago Police officers during protest of last year's shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white policeman and the city's handling of the case in the downtown shopping district of Chicago, Illinois, November 27, 2015

The case was brought by protester James Lodge, who filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to disclose the information, suspecting that police were "compiling dossiers" on the peaceful protest participants.

NYPD though argued that revealing its tools and policies would contradict law enforcement work.

Mendez signed the ruling, ordering the NYPD to comply with Logue’s request within 30 days, on Monday, though the information was disclose just on Wednesday.

In December 2014, mass protests were staged at New York's Grand Central Station after grand jury had ruled out not to indict a white police officer in the chokehold death of Afro-American Eric Garner, killed in July, despite video materials and media report, proving officer's guilt.