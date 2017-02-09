Register
09 February 2017
    Demonstrators face a line of police officers during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 13, 2014

    NY Court Urges Police to Disclose Spying on Black Lives Matters Protesters

    US
    New York Supreme Court ruled that the New York Police Department (NYPD) must disclose documents and recordings, revealing surveillance of Black Lives Matter movement peaceful protest in 2014 and 2015, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the New York Daily News exclusive materials, obtained on Wednesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez stressed that the NYPD made "blanket assertions" and failed "to particularize or distinguish their surveillance or undercover techniques and records."

    The case was brought by protester James Lodge, who filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to disclose the information, suspecting that police were "compiling dossiers" on the peaceful protest participants.

    NYPD though argued that revealing its tools and policies would contradict law enforcement work.

    Mendez signed the ruling, ordering the NYPD to comply with Logue’s request within 30 days, on Monday, though the information was disclose just on Wednesday.

    In December 2014, mass protests were staged at New York's Grand Central Station after grand jury had ruled out not to indict a white police officer in the chokehold death of Afro-American Eric Garner, killed in July, despite video materials and media report, proving officer's guilt.

    spying, surveillance, New York Police Department (NYPD), Black Lives Matter, Eric Garner, United States
