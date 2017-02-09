Sioux Tribe: Trump Exhibits ‘Distorted Sense of Reality’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he had not received any calls related to opposition to the pipeline project.

“Trump’s statements that he hasn’t heard any opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline reflect a distorted sense of reality given the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s opposition inspired a global movement against the pipeline,” the release stated.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault said in the release that his group sent a letter directly to Trump, filed a legal challenge, and stands with 360 Native Nations and millions of Americans “who have voiced their opposition to the project.”

The release added that Archambault arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to meet with Trump administration officials to discuss the tribe's concerns, however, upon arrival he cancelled the meeting after learning of the US Army Corps of Engineers' easement announcement.

On January 24, Trump signed an executive order to advance construction of the Dakota Access pipeline without the environmental review. On Tuesday, the Army Corps notified Congress that it plans to end the environmental impact statement in connection with the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In December, the Army Corps decided to halt final-stage construction of the pipeline because of environmental concerns.

The nearly 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.