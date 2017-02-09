Air Travel to US Drops 6.5% After Trump Travel Ban

© Photo: Pixabay Appeals Court Not Issuing Decision on Wednesday on Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Travel bookings to the United States are 6.5 percent down compared to last year in late January largely as a result of US President Donald Trump’s immigration reforms, a travel analysis firm said.

“International trends in bookings to the US are down 6.5 percent compared with the equivalent period the year before, excluding China and Hong Kong as origin markets because of the seasonal effect of Chinese New Year break,” ForwardKeys travel analysis’s data revealed on Wednesday. “Trump travel ban is putting off people travelling to the US from many regions of the world, beyond the Middle East.”

The data also found that after Trump’s initial travel ban barring travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, bookings issued January 28 — February 4 from the seven countries were 80 percent down on the same period last year.

On January 27, Trump signed executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending the entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, while also banning the entry for all refugees from Syria for the undefined period.