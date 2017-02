© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts/File Trump Nominates Congressman Tom Price as Secretary of US Department of Health

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate voted in favor of advancing Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee Tom Price to a final confirmation vote.

The Senate voted 51-48 on Wednesday to advance Price’s nomination. The final confirmation vote is set for Friday morning.

Trump's pick to lead the HHS has been controversial. Last month, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer noted that Price introduced legislation in Congress in March 2016 about medical devices that benefited a company he purchased stock in the week before.