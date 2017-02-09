Register
04:04 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Police light

    US Cities Spend Millions on Spying Equipment With No Regulations

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 62 0 0

    New reports reveal that US police agencies have been acquiring military-grade surveillance technology for mobile phones, and may be deploying this technology on activists and ordinary citizens without a warrant.

    Documents from the 50-largest police departments in the US, acquired by CityLab, show that over the last 10 months local law enforcement agencies nationwide have been acquiring these systems, largely without public knowledge. 

    Smartphone
    © Flickr/ Japanexperterna.se
    Hundreds of ‘Stingray’ Fake Cell Towers Spy on Unsuspecting Americans

    Most of the departments either use extraction devices that give police access to locked phones they have confiscated, or interception tools that allow officers to copy or surveil data from nearby mobile devices.

    Once restricted to intelligence agencies, data obtained by law enforcement agencies across the US can now enable local police departments to access a person’s location, communications, social media network, and other personal information.

    The benefits of such capabilities in a criminal investigation are obvious, but have also raised serious questions about citizen privacy and the wisdom of arming local police with military-grade surveillance equipment.

    Former Seattle Police Chief Norm Stamper told CityLab, "With 18,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, you know there are going to be many that are just going to jump on the technology bandwagon without regard for civil liberties." 

    Police car lights
    © Flickr/ Robert Kuykendall
    US Police Target Poor, Black Neighborhoods With Secret Stingray Surveillance

    Adding to this unease are the proclamations of US President Donald Trump to surveil Muslim-Americans, and other targets, within the US. An article on the White House website proclaims that "The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration," referencing Trump’s cozy relationship with law enforcement and organizations like the Fraternal Order of Police, declaring that, "President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it."

    Some have viewed the statement as a thinly-veiled threat toward the Black Lives Matter movement, and other protesters who oppose police brutality, and the actions and policies of Trump and his administration.

    Over the last two years more reports have surfaced of police agencies possessing advanced surveillance technology. Some of the better-known devices, like Stingrays and “dirt boxes,” act as simulated cell phone towers, compelling mobile devices to send out locations and other personal information.

    The ACLU uncovered 70 agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia that use such devices, which have the ability to monitor text messages and phone calls, extract deleted messages from confiscated phones, and track thousands of mobile devices simultaneously.

    Altogether, data shows that 27 separate departments collectively spent roughly $4.6 million on spy equipment between 2012-2016.

    Related:

    French Police Carry Out Search Operations in Paris After Louvre Attack
    Indian Police Unearths $550 Million ‘Pay Per Click’ Internet Scam
    Maoists Kill 8 Police Officers in India
    On the Hunt: Police Track Down Fugitive Mini Horses
    Norway’s Police Increasingly Fears Possible Russian Espionage – Security Service
    Tags:
    Surveillance, Police Abuse, Police Departments, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok