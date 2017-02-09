Alleged September 11 Attacks Mastermind Puts The Blame on US

The report noted the 20-page letter was dated January 15, but it was sent to the White House right before Obama left his post on January 20.
Mohammad wrote the call for jihad was a call to support each Muslim individual, Islamic group, tribe or ethnic group suppressed by the US government directly or indirectly.
"Therefore the declaration of jihad against you was in reality a clarion call from millions who lost their freedom or were expelled from their homes in Palestine, the Philippines, Chechnya, or Iraq or who cannot find employment because of your corrupted Arab regimes, which you have turned into a captive market of the Western arms industry," Mohammad added.
On September 11, 2001, Islamic extremists carried out four airplane attacks on New York City, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. As a result of the crashes, nearly 3,000 people were killed and another 6,000 were injured.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete hmmm, so the argument is that, 'it's your fault for our actions' (because you started it) - sounds very childish.
